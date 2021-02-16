Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has revealed that his party demanded a letter of apology from him prior to his suspension.
Mr Allotey was expelled from the NDC May 2020 over what the party described as his “consistent anti-party conduct”, a situation which forced him to withdraw from all media engagements.
A statement signed by the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said the decision was taken at a National Executive Committee meeting.
Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, for the first time since his suspension some nine months ago, he said the apology letter was a condition he was expected to meet.
Though it is not clear if that could have overturned the suspension, he noted he refused and did not write it.
RELATED:
Without providing details, Mr Allotey also made comments on the show to suggest that he has endured ill-treatments from the party.
Listen to the attached audio below for more of the interview: