Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has revealed that his party demanded a letter of apology from him prior to his suspension.

Mr Allotey was expelled from the NDC May 2020 over what the party described as his “consistent anti-party conduct”, a situation which forced him to withdraw from all media engagements.

A statement signed by the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said the decision was taken at a National Executive Committee meeting.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, for the first time since his suspension some nine months ago, he said the apology letter was a condition he was expected to meet.

Though it is not clear if that could have overturned the suspension, he noted he refused and did not write it.

Without providing details, Mr Allotey also made comments on the show to suggest that he has endured ill-treatments from the party.

