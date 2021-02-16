Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Kojo Allotey Jacobs, has disclosed former President John Mahama’s reaction after late President John Evans Atta Mills decided to choose him as running mate.

Chronicling the events that led to that on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr Jacobs said the late Mills was in the Central Region for a funeral of one NDC guru, Nii Adjei Sika and he told him of how his friends preferred that he chose Mr Mahama as his running mate.

“There are some people who will question who Allotey is but trust me when it comes to politics, no one comes near me. There were people who wanted Mills to choose Mahama as the running mate and so I told Prof and he said he will think about it,” he said.

The Social Commentator said the NDC was in opposition at the time and so during the funeral service he met Mr Mahama and told him he is going to be considered as running mate to the late Mills but he didn’t believe him.

“At the funeral, I saw Mahama and tipped him that Mills is considering him for the running mate position and he quickly said no I should stop saying that it can’t be true but I told him to believe it.

“When I went inside during the funeral reception, I told Mills I had informed Mahama about it and so when Mahama came inside, Mills told him to come and sit by him as he [Allotey] was going out.”

Mr Jacobs said Mills’ posture at that time was a signal to Mr Mahama that he was the chosen one, adding that all was part of the political chemistry.

This, he said, showed Mr Mahama meant a lot to him and subsequently, Mr Mahama was chosen as the running mate for late Mills.