Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor following the departure of Kwame Opoku.

Taylor joins the Reds on a three-and-a-half-year deal after ending his contract with Danish side Vendsyssel FF last year.

They announced the signing on Monday night, few hours before Algerian top-flight side USM Alger announced Kwame Opoku as their new player.

Kotoko are reported to have sold Opoku for $500,000.

The Porcupine Warriors will count on Taylor for goals when the Ghana Premier League resumes next month.