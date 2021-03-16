Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor following the departure of Kwame Opoku.
Taylor joins the Reds on a three-and-a-half-year deal after ending his contract with Danish side Vendsyssel FF last year.
They announced the signing on Monday night, few hours before Algerian top-flight side USM Alger announced Kwame Opoku as their new player.
Kotoko are reported to have sold Opoku for $500,000.
The Porcupine Warriors will count on Taylor for goals when the Ghana Premier League resumes next month.