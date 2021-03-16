The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has set up a four-member committee to meet with publishers of the controversial new textbooks, which they say seek to malign Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and twist the history of Ghana as well.

The leadership of the CPP was livid at how the new textbooks are alleged to have described the first President of the Republic of Ghana as a dictator.

General Secretary, Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah, disclosed on Onua FM that the committee has been tasked to meet with the publishers and conduct an investigation into how they developed the content.

The committee, she said, is also tasked to meet with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment to establish their input and subject their consent for the publication of the textbooks to investigation.

The former Public Affairs Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), inferred that the textbooks are conflict-ridden and only seek to distort Ghana’s history, bring division and destroy CPP.

She said it must be condemned.

She also believes that the publishers are deliberately denigrating some personalities, parties and ethnic groups and that calls for a proper investigation to be done.

She, therefore, called on the government to set up a committee within the Ministry of Education to investigate and find the root cause or source of the misconception.