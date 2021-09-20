President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed immediate past Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Assibey Antwi, as the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme.

The appointment was announced in a letter dated September 17, 2021, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Executive Director of the Ghana National Service Scheme (the Scheme), pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Scheme, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” part of the letter read.

Mr Antwi, who was seen as the man for the KMA job, pulled out of the race after serving a four-year term in Akufo-Addo’s first administration.

He succeeds Mustapha Ussif, the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori, who doubles as Minister for Youth and Sports.

