Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS) has directed user agencies and all other stakeholders to pay administrative service charges to it through ghana.gov. platform.

The Deputy Executive Director, Gifty Oware-Aboagye, in a statement signed on Tuesday, said the new development is to support government’s aim at digitising the economy.

“In pursuit of the government’s vision of digitizing the economy and modernizing revenue collections, management of the Ghana National Service Scheme hereby, directs all user agencies and all other stakeholders to henceforth make all payments including the 20% and 10% administrative service charges to the scheme through ghana.gov platform,” she noted.

It further added that heads of user agencies and other stakeholders are to check their emails for the step-by-step procedure for using the platform for payment.

The platform is a digital service and revenue collection platform created to provide a single point of access to Government of Ghana services for the public sector.

