Management of the National Service Secretariat (NSS) has announced the release of pin codes of 110,009 eligible Ghanaians for the 2021/2022 service year enrolment.

All prospective service personnel, according to the outfit, are expected to log onto the secretariat’s website, www.nss.gov.gh to access their pin codes.

A statement signed by the Deputy Executive Director, Gifty Oware Aboagye, said the personnel were to log in with their respective school index numbers and dates of birth.

They will further be expected to pay GH¢40.00 at any Agricultural Development Bank branch nationwide.

It added that payment through MTN mobile money of GH¢41.00 is also allowed, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to help reduce human contact.

It, however, cautioned that prospective personnel are expected to register not later than Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

