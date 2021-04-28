An unidentified man has cried out on social media after he was arrested for possessing a pack of condoms.

The man disclosed he was made to stay in cells overnight after he was picked up by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

His offence is that he had a used condom in his pocket.

Reacting to the allegations of harassment, SARS said the young man could not account for the used condom hence his arrest.

In a time when rituals are pertinent in the country, the operatives said they could not let him slide without confirming if the fluid was his.

They also added the lady with whom he is suspected to have slept was in his company, panicking.

The operatives clarified he is not a victim of extortion, but his detention is just for investigative purposes.