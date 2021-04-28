A phone shop attendant believed to be in his 20s has been found dead at Lapaz near the Fidelity bank in Accra.

The victim who is suspected to have been murdered, according to reports, was found in a pool of blood.

Police sources indicate a distress call was placed to the station in the early hours of Wednesday, April 28, 2021, about the incident.

A team from the Tesano District Police Crime and Forensic Department, proceeded to the scene to convey the body to the mortuary.

The Tesano Police Commander, ACP Amaning, speaking to the incident said the cause of death is yet to be established.

He gave the assurance that investigation has commenced, promising to inform the general public about the outcome.