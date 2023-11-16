A woman believed to be in her late 40s has allegedly been killed by a hit-and-run driver at Flat Top near Lapaz in Accra.

According to reports, the victim failed to use the footbridge nearby and attempted to cross the main road to the other side.

While attempting to cross, she was knocked down by the speeding sprinter bus, resulting in the severing of her leg.

Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the accident is the second under similar circumstances within a month at the same location.

The District Police who were notified of the incident arrived to retrieve the body and convey it to the morgue.

A manhunt has also been launched for the hit-and-run driver while the identity of the victim is yet to be uncovered.

