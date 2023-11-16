A state funeral will be held in honour of late former First Lady Theresa Aba Kufuor at the forecourt of the State House today, November 16, 2023.

The event will commence with a file past followed by a burial mass.

The mortal remains will be moved to Kumasi in the Ashanti region where the final funeral rites will continue on Saturday, November 18.

The ceremony will take place at the Heroes Park.

Mrs Kufuor died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.

Meanwhile, a Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday in her honour at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Accra.

ALSO READ: