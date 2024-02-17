It was a heartbreaking moment as scores of sympathisers joined family to bid farewell to Ghanaian football star, Raphael Dwamena who died in Albania.

Credit: GFA

The solemn yet colourful event took place on Friday at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf in Accra.

Dwamena’s widow Credit: GFA

Dwamena’s funeral brought together former Black Stars players including Augustine Arhinful, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Ibrahim Tanko, Kwadwo Asamoah, Isaac Vorsah, and Sulley Muntari.

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) President Kurt Okraku also led a delegation including General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, and Executive Council Member Eugene Nobel to pay their last respects.

The player passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, after a cardiac failure during an Albanian league game while playing for KF Egnatia against Partizani in the 24th minute.

Prior to the sudden death, the 28-year-old was diagnosed with a heart condition and as a result had a defibrillator inserted before making a ‘personal decision’ to remove it in 2022.

The talented footballer made his international debut for the Black Stars of Ghana on June 11, 2017, against Ethiopia.

