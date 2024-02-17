It was a heartbreaking moment as scores of sympathisers joined family to bid farewell to Ghanaian football star, Raphael Dwamena who died in Albania.
The solemn yet colourful event took place on Friday at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf in Accra.
Dwamena’s funeral brought together former Black Stars players including Augustine Arhinful, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Ibrahim Tanko, Kwadwo Asamoah, Isaac Vorsah, and Sulley Muntari.
The Ghana Football Association(GFA) President Kurt Okraku also led a delegation including General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, and Executive Council Member Eugene Nobel to pay their last respects.
The player passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, after a cardiac failure during an Albanian league game while playing for KF Egnatia against Partizani in the 24th minute.
Prior to the sudden death, the 28-year-old was diagnosed with a heart condition and as a result had a defibrillator inserted before making a ‘personal decision’ to remove it in 2022.
The talented footballer made his international debut for the Black Stars of Ghana on June 11, 2017, against Ethiopia.
