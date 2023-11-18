The mortal remains of Ghanaian football star Raphael Dwamena who died in Albania has been flown to Ghana.

The body arrived on Friday evening following his tragic death last week Saturday.

The body was received at the Kotoka International Airport by his family.

Photos from the Airport which have gone viral on social media have left many heart broken.

The 28-year-old Raphael Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition and as a result had a defibrillator inserted before making a ‘personal decision’ to remove it in 2022.

He passed away on Saturday after a cardiac failure during an Albanian league game while playing for KF Egnatia against Partizani in the 24th minute.

The talented footballer made his international debut for the Black Stars of Ghana on June 11, 2017, against Ethiopia.

To honour his memory, a minute of silence was observed before Ghana’s friendly match against Madagascar on Friday.

