A minute silence will be observed for Raphael Dwamena when the Black Stars host Madagascar on Friday, November 17, in their first 2026 World Cup qualifying game.

The former Real Zaragoza striker was confirmed dead on Saturday, November 11, when he collapsed during a league match in Albania.

He had started for his club FK Egnatia in an Albanian Superliga match against KF Partizani.

Dwamena collapsed in the 24th minute and prompted the medical team on standby to take emergency action.

After he was rushed to the Kavaja hospital in an ambulance, he died as a result of a heart attack.

As a way of paying tribute to the late Ghana striker, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has secured clearance from the world football governing body, FIFA for a minute silence to be observed when Ghana takes on Madagascar.

“As regards to program to honour Raphael Dwamena, we officially wrote to FIFA to seek approval and this afternoon, FIFA has positively responded to our request so tomorrow we shall have a one-minute silence in his honour before kickoff,” GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has revealed.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4: pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The Black Stars will in their second group game travel to face Comoros on Tuesday, November 21 at the Stade de Morini.

