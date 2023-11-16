A video of legendary comic actor, Mr Ibu recuperating in a hospital has surfaced on the internet following his amputation, leaving his fans and movie enthusiasts heartbroken.

Mr Ibu had undergone 7 major surgeries and an amputation of one of his legs to keep him alive and contain the spread of an infection.

In a latest development, his adopted daughter shared a video to update fans of his current state.

In the video, Mr. Ibu was struggling to eat some fruits he was being fed.

The once vibrant actor looked frail and tired.

His fans and colleague actors are devastated after seeing his condition. There have therefore intensified prayers to have him back on his feet.

Watch video below: