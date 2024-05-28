Albanian club, KF Egnatia, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Ghanaian footballer, Raphael Dwamena following their victory in the league over the weekend.

In a historic moment for the team, Egnatia clinched their first-ever Albanian Super League title after defeating Partizani in the playoff final, marking 89 years of their existence.

After the win, Egnatia’s players honoured Dwamena’s memory by holding up his jersey and showcasing artistic tributes to the former Black Stars forward.

Dwamena tragically passed away in November after collapsing on the field during a league match while playing for Egnatia.

Despite efforts to save him, he did not survive, succumbing to sudden cardiac arrest en route to Kavajë Hospital.

He was laid to rest in his homeland of Ghana in February of this year.

The footballer had previously battled heart-related health issues, even undergoing heart monitoring in 2017.

Despite these challenges, Dwamena’s dedication to the sport led him to become the top scorer in the Albanian league before his passing.

Throughout his career, Dwamena amassed nearly 200 professional matches, boasting an impressive record of 98 goals and 42 assists at the club level.

He also represented the Ghana national team, scoring two goals in nine appearances.