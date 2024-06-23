UEFA has banned Albania’s Mirlind Daku for two games after the forward led supporters in nationalistic chants following Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Croatia at Euro 2024.

Daku grabbed a megaphone before joining in with offensive chants about Serbia and North Macedonia after full-time in Hamburg.

Issues persist at the European Championship in Germany, with chants relating to historic political and ethnic tensions in the Balkans region.

“Daku will be banned for a total of two UEFA representative team competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible,” a statement from European football’s governing body said on Sunday.

“[Daku] failed to comply with the general principles of conduct, violated the basic rules of decent conduct, used sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and brought the sport of football into disrepute.”

Daku has since apologised for his actions but will miss Monday’s game against Spain in Dusseldorf, where Albania could book their place in the knockout stages for the first-ever time with victory.

The Albanian Football Association sent out a statement to issue an “appeal to all Albanian fans to be more responsible and avoid the creation of these totally avoidable incidents and riots”.

Albania’s football federation has also been fined €47,500 for lighting fireworks, a pitch invasion and transmitting provocative messages not fit for a sports event during the same match.

Meanwhile, Croatia were also penalised for lighting and throwing fireworks during the game, with UEFA issuing a €28,000 fine.

Serbia had already threatened to withdraw from the tournament over the chanting by Croatia and Albania fans at their match before the Serbia FA condemned “shameful racist behaviour” in a separate statement.