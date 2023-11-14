Ruby Akakpo, the mother of late former Black Stars forward, Raphael Dwamena says she is devastated over his death.

The distraught mother said her late son, whom she affectionately called Nana Kwame has left a void which may be difficult to fill.

Madam Akakpo who could not control her tears disclosed this on Accra-based Onua FM as she shared last memories of her son.

According to her, Raphael was always excited to share his career wins with the family and therefore called home often.

She noted that, the last time she spoke with the footballer was on Thursday and finds it hard to believe he passed on two days later.

Raphael Dwamena's mother

“A day before a match, we didn’t talk but immediately the game is over, he made a video call from the dressing room to tell me what happened then I will pray and bless him. He is the first of my three children and my strength so I have really lost a treasure,” she mourned.

Asked how she heard about the incident, Madam Akakpo said she heard rumours and asked her second child, Yvonne to check on social media and her fear was confirmed.

The 28-year-old Raphael Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition and as a result had a defibrillator inserted before making a ‘personal decision’ to remove it in 2022.

He passed away on Saturday after a cardiac failure during an Albanian league game while playing for KF Egnatia against Partizani in the 24th minute.

