Former Black Stars forward Raphael Dwamena has died after suffering a cardiac attack in a league game on Saturday, November 11.

The 28-year-old lost consciousness in the 23rd minute during the league match between his side Egnatia and Partizan and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Dwamena, however, did not survive upon arrival at the hospital.

His death was subsequently confirmed by the Albanian Football Association through a statement minutes after the incident.

The Ghana Football Association also confirmed the news with a statement on their social media platforms.