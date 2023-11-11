The Constitution Review Consultative Committee (CRCC) is advocating that a limit be placed on the number of individuals appointed as Ministers in the country.

According to the Chairperson of the CRCC, Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee, a maximum of twenty-five (25) people will be enough to manage and run various sectors of Ghana.

“Our recommendation is to cap minister at 25 not more than 25. Ghana does not need more than 25 Ministers to run.”

The legal practitioner said this on JoyNews‘ Newsfile on November 11, 2023.

She explained that this would imply that the role of a deputy minister would be expunged from the constitution adding that “Constituencies too should be capped. Now we already have 275 with the possibility of 276. We don’t need more than 277 constituencies.”

When asked why there would be no reduction of the current 275 Members of Parliament, she said it was easier to put a cap on the number rather than reduce it.

The CRCC was established with the mandate of reviewing the report of the Constitution Review Commission and making recommendations to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Also, the committee recommended that the office of the Deputy Minister and Regional Ministers be deleted.

On the back of this, speaking on the same show, Dr Bonsu-Mensah expressed her joy about these recommendations.