Ghana’s premier media conglomerate, The Multimedia Group Limited, has received recognition at the Ghana Philanthropy Awards.

The event was held on the 17th of November 2023 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

It provided a platform to honour and celebrate the commendable efforts of individuals and organisations committed to philanthropy, corporate social responsibility, and impactful social investment initiatives across Ghana.

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to societal betterment, Multimedia Group Limited was lauded for spearheading transformative projects that address societal challenges and alleviate the burdens faced by various communities.

A citation for the group read: Media Philanthropic Award to Multimedia Group Ltd in recognition and acknowledgement of the tremendous support your media house has given to over 600 persons. For supporting the less privileged in the areas of health, education and social issues among others.”

The company’s dedication to producing groundbreaking documentaries and feature programming has significantly contributed to shaping the narrative of social responsibility within the Ghanaian media landscape.

At the heart of the awards ceremony was the overarching theme, “Social Responsibility as a Means of Ensuring Inclusiveness in Socio-economic Growth and Development.”

This resonated with Multimedia Group Limited’s ethos, reflecting its belief in the pivotal role that social responsibility plays in fostering inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development.

The Ghana Philanthropy Awards, now in its second edition, serves as a beacon for recognizing exceptional contributions to social responsibility, both at the corporate and individual levels.

The initiative aims to showcase and commend outstanding endeavours that go beyond the realm of business and extend into the broader spectrum of community development.

Multimedia Group Limited’s recognition at the Ghana Philanthropy Awards underscores its commitment to making a positive impact on society.

As the media powerhouse continues to lead the way in innovative and impactful projects, it sets a standard for others to emulate, fostering a culture of philanthropy and social responsibility for the betterment of Ghana’s collective future.

Speaking at the event, former Chief Justice, Mrs. Sophia Akuffo, called for the passage of the Community Service Bill into law.

She expressed worry about the “systemic delay” in the passage of the bill, a situation she said was “hard to fathom.”

The Community Service Bill, prescribes an alternative to custodial sentence for convicted offenders in respect of certain types of offences.

It demands that offenders render unpaid public work within a community for a period not exceeding the term of imprisonment for which the court had sentenced them.

The law is expected to reduce congestion in the country’s prisons.