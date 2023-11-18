Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, says the previous government’s policy to reduce poultry importation was abandoned by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He says the move was to benefit persons who have invested heavily in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former President has assured adequate measures will be made to enhance the consumption of locally-produced poultry.

“We are not poultry importers. We are concerned about growing the local industries and poultry is one of them. We will ensure that we grow the sector,” he emphasised.

According to John Mahama, a policy that ensured poultry importers sourced a quota of supply from the local industry improved the industry.

He says a decision to do away with the policy was in favor of party financiers.

He was responding to concerns of local poultry farmers in Wenchi in the first of a series of town hall meetings ahead of 2024 elections.

The town hall meetings are central to the “Building Ghana Tour” across the country.

Concerns raised by various economic groupings and the electorate will be factored into the making of a manifesto that will respond to the needs of Ghanaians.

Meeting economic groupings at Wenchi, the Poultry Farmers Association bemoaned the excessive importation of poultry which is negatively affecting the local industry.

At least $2 billion is sunk into the importation of five food items, including poultry annually.

In response to issues of licensure exams for graduates from Teacher Training Colleges, the former President assured his government will scrap the policy when voted into power.

He believes the Training Colleges should rather be strengthened to deliver quality training for students.

The John Mahama campaign is focused on the restoration of hope among the Ghanaian youth urging them to vote for him to serve a second term.

“Your votes can change the destiny of the country. Democracy gives us the opportunity to change non-performing governments and I am hopeful that in the next election, this government that has plunged the country in hardship will be changed,” he concluded.

