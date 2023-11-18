Former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is pledging to provide irrigation systems for all-year-round cultivation of tomatoes.

Such investment is expected to end the importation of tomatoes from landlocked Burkina Faso.

“All you will need is for boreholes to be dug on your farms to enable the growth of tomatoes all-year-round. There should never be a lean season for the tomatoes,” he said.

He was speaking at a townhall meeting with Tomato and Cashew farmers at Fetantaa in the Bono Region.

The John Mahama campaign is prioritizing agriculture in transforming the economy.

This will help ensure food security and provide job opportunities for the youth.

John Mahama addressing the electorates late Friday evening said, “Party Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has special interest in this project here.

He is willing to lead the distribution of fertilisers and digging of boreholes on your farms”.

Under the policy to transform agriculture, farmers will form co-operatives to benefit from government initiatives.

“These co-operatives will be registered with leaders. If we want to support these farmers with fertilisers, we give it to the co-operatives for distribution,” he added.

Meanwhile, a 2020 promise by the NDC to construct a cashew processing factory for the Bono area remains a priority.

The target is to increase foreign exchange earnings from cashew cultivation.

ALSO READ: