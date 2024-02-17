Management of the Sunyani Technical University (STU) has set up a committee to probe an allegation of sex for grades against some lecturers.

This follows allegations by the former Student Representative Council (SRC) President of Owusu Agyekum.

In a statement, management said the university has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of sexual misconduct, as violators will not be tolerated.

The committee has therefore been tasked to swiftly investigate the matter and find the necessary solution.

Meanwhile, all stakeholders have been urged to remain calm as the investigation continues.

