Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari says sexual harassment in the country’s universities has reached alarming proportions, and law and order agencies are rightly treating it as a form of corruption.

Speaking at a summit on tackling corruption in the public sector, President Buhari said he was aware students use different terms to describe different forms of corruption they experience on campus.

“There is sorting or cash for marks/grades, sex for marks, sex for grade alterations, examination malpractice, and so on.”

Mr Buhari, who did not provide any statistics, noted that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission is investigating and prosecuting sexual harassment as an abuse of power in educational institutions.

“I approve and encourage them to continue to do so.”

The BBC in 2019 exposed sexual harassment at two universities in Nigeria and Ghana, in an investigative piece dubbed “sex for grades”.