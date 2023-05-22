President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Africa and the world will miss outgoing Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“As leaders, we all have our high and low moments, but I have no doubt that posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari.

“West Africa, Africa, and, indeed, the world will miss his leadership – the leadership of the military ruler turned consummate democrat, who was extremely solicitous of Nigeria and Africa’s interest, and who sought for principle in all decisions in which he took,” the President remarked.

He was speaking at the public presentation and launch of two biographies, “State of Repair – How Muhammadu Buhari tried to change Nigeria for Good”, by Anthony Goldman, and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari”, by Senator Abu Ibrahim, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The two new books talk about the legacies of President Buhari.

He is expected to exit the seat of power on May 29, 2023, when the incoming government would be sworn in.

President Akufo-Addo, who chaired the event, in a Facebook post, congratulated the Englishman, Anthony Goldman, and the Nigerian, Senator Abu Ibrahim, the two authors, for their industry and scholarship.

He urged authors, poets and playwrights on the continent “to tell the African story truthfully and with flair, and to give praise where it has been earned, and criticism where it is deserved.”

In 2015, Buhari (born on December 17, 1942), was elected as Nigeria’s President, the first time an opposition candidate assumed the helm peacefully, following years of political turmoil in the country.

The former military leader had served as Nigeria’s Head of State in 1984–85.

Buhari assumed office at a period when jihadist insurgencies had reached their peak, with abductions and kidnappings being reported daily.