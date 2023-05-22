Former lovers Vanessa Nicole and comedian Funny Face experienced a tumultuous relationship that garnered attention and sparked conversations on social media.

After a rapid romance, the couple announced their separation in 2020. Vanessa admitted rushing into the relationship, stating: “We all made mistakes. We didn’t take time to know each other better.”

She expressed her desire for a better future, saying, “aside from everything, I just wish for the best.”

Vanessa revealed that Funny Face hasn’t seen their children for over a year but emphasised that she is not preventing him from doing so.

She expressed her willingness to let the children spend time with their father, saying, “I am never selfish… I will love to hear him say, ‘bring over the kids during vacation.’ I will let them go if he makes that request.”

Vanessa clarified that she doesn’t hold any grudges and hopes for a co-parenting relationship.

Despite taking a break from acting to care for her children, Vanessa announced her return to the entertainment industry.

She shared that people still associate her with Funny Face, which doesn’t bother her due to their shared parenthood. She stated, “It is normal… I wouldn’t let you take me for a ride. I will stand up for myself.”

Vanessa also discussed her love for tattoos, explaining how pain influenced her decision to get multiple tattoos. With nearly 20 tattoos, she acknowledged that each one holds a significant story.

She expressed her open-mindedness towards her children getting piercings or tattoos in the future, saying, “I will not fight it.”

Vanessa Nicole reflected on her past relationship and emphasised her desire for a positive co-parenting dynamic, while also asserting her independence and embracing her personal choices, such as tattoos.

