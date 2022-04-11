Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is once again on Twitter’s trend list – this time around, he is not directly to blame.

On Sunday, April 10, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo formally declared his intention to contest next year’s presidential election.

Since President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure ends in May next year, the Veep is hopeful to succeed his boss.

In a short video posted on Twitter, Professor Yemi Osinbajo promised many things to the good people of Nigeria. They include improving security and prioritising the economy, infrastructure, fighting poverty and reforming the justice system.

Naturally, Prof Osinbajo should have been the centre of attention due to his announcement. However, he lost the spot when he described President Buhari as a “true Nigerian patriot and a servant of the nation.”

His comment has gotten Nigerians peeved. They are contending that President Buhari’s actions do not in any way warrant him the titles “patriot” and “servant”.

According to Nigerians, they have been worse off under the Buhari administration.




