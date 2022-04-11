Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is once again on Twitter’s trend list – this time around, he is not directly to blame.

On Sunday, April 10, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo formally declared his intention to contest next year’s presidential election.

Since President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure ends in May next year, the Veep is hopeful to succeed his boss.

In a short video posted on Twitter, Professor Yemi Osinbajo promised many things to the good people of Nigeria. They include improving security and prioritising the economy, infrastructure, fighting poverty and reforming the justice system.

I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC. pic.twitter.com/atggfEnF2Q — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) April 11, 2022

Naturally, Prof Osinbajo should have been the centre of attention due to his announcement. However, he lost the spot when he described President Buhari as a “true Nigerian patriot and a servant of the nation.”

His comment has gotten Nigerians peeved. They are contending that President Buhari’s actions do not in any way warrant him the titles “patriot” and “servant”.

Not sure why Osinbajo thought it a good idea to reference a consolidation of Buhari’s disastrous 8 years as a basis to run. That alone is an insult to all of us — Chidi (@chidi_esq) April 11, 2022

But what exactly does Cousin Yemi mean by he’ll finish what Buhari and him started? People don’t even have light to watch you declare, Prof. 😂 Insecurity? Unemployment? ASUU strike? Bad roads? — Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 11, 2022

According to Nigerians, they have been worse off under the Buhari administration.

They want to separate Osinbajo from Buhari’s failure.



But Pst Osinbajo himself is praising the President’s failures and want to continue from where he left.



Even God will be flabbergasted at this stage 😁 — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) April 11, 2022

– I’m sorry but osibanjo and his campaign looks like Buhari Lite.

God abeg! — Silencer The Escobar ♡ (@Gyeyoo) April 11, 2022

The major red flag for me in the speech of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the desire to complete/continue with the current state of the nation where Buhari has led us to.#OsinbajoDeclares — Neneyo (@olaniyi1450) April 11, 2022