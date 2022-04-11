Famous Ghanaian dancing pallbearers have supported Ukrainian Charitable Foundation with $250,000 amidst Russia’s invasion.

This comes on the back of a million-dollar made from the sale of a 10-second viral meme auctioned on Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

3F Music, home to a number of recording studios worldwide based in the Middle East, bought the meme for $1,046,079.54 (327.00ETH) as the highest bidder on Saturday, April 9.

Benjamin Aidoo, the leader of the group, announced the donation in a viral video on social media.

He indicated it is their way of supporting Ukraine and its citizens who have been left stranded and depressed over the war.

The Prampram-based group rose to fame in 2017 after featuring in BBC’s interview.

However, as infections and deaths as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic peaked, the Nana Otafirija pallbearers rose to global prominence because social media users recreated the troupe as a grim reaper symbol.

Watch the video below: