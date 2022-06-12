President Muhammadu Buhari has said that this year’s Democracy Day speech is his last as President of Nigeria, adding that by this time next year, Nigeria would have had a new leader.

He promised to ensure the emergence of a new president through peaceful and transparent process.

In his address to the nation to mark this year’s Democracy Day, President Buhari said, “Fellow Nigerians this is my last Democracy Day speech as your President. By June 12th, 2023, exactly one year from today, you will already have a new President. I remain committed and determined to ensure that the new President is elected through a peaceful and transparent process.”

President Muhammadu Buhari also commended all aspirants that lost primary elections across all political parties for accepting defeat in good faith.

He added that for those currently in captivity, government would not stop until they were freed, and their kidnappers were brought to justice, stressing that “if we all unite, we will be victorious against these agents of terror and destruction.”

According to Buhari, “We have reformed some of our security structures. Some of the defence assets we procured three years ago have arrived and have been deployed.”