A video widely in circulation has exposed a young man who stole an iPhone in a shop.

Under the pretext of purchasing one of the items, the yet-to-be-disclosed man snatched a brand new phone on one of the shelves and hid it in between his legs.

He sat innocently while the unsuspecting vendor went about her duties.

When the chance presented itself, he hid the phone in his bag in a calculated move that has left netizens in shock.

Watch video below: