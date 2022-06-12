Cloudy weather is expected to persist in the country with pockets of slight rains in the morning of Sunday, June 12, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecasted.

In a slight difference, sunny periods will be observed as the day progresses into the noon across the entire country for a short period.

Few cases of slight rains will take over parts of the southern half of the country and parts of the upper regions.

The northern sector will experience cases of thunderstorms and rains later in the afternoon into the evening.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.