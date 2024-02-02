There are rain and thunder clouds over the ocean of Ghana, Ghana Meteo Agency has warned.



This will induce cloudiness over the east coast with cases of rain and thunder.



Northern Ghana will remain dry and hazy throughout the period.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

There are rain and thunder clouds over the ocean of Ghana. This will induce cloudiness over the east coast with cases of rain and thunder. Northern Ghana will remain dry and hazy throughout the period. pic.twitter.com/jCgBXn0lF4 — Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) February 2, 2024

ALSO READ:

Charlotte Osei shares adorable photo to celebrate birthday

Jubilation in Nigerian as Ghana army band ‘kills’ Asake’s ‘Lonely at the top’





