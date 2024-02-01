The Ghanaian army has captured the hearts of Nigerians with a spectacular performance.

Led by Officer Kuami Hyebre, the Powerful Mercury Band showcased their musical prowess with a stirring rendition of Nigerian superstar, Asake’s hit song, “Lonely at the Top.”

The impressive performance, complete with the band’s crisp vocals and melodic instrumentals made their performance dance worthy.

They performed at an event believed to be a funeral.

The video of their stellar performance has gained widespread attention on major Nigerian channels, drawing applause for the band’s exceptional talent.

Nigerians have commended the army officers for showcasing such flexibility and talent.

Watch video below: