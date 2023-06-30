It was Nigerian star Asake’s intention to deliver a performance that will linger in the minds of the audiences, and though he achieved that, it was for all the wrong reasons.

He had the crowd chanting his name as he took the stage on Day 1 of AfroNation in Portugal with an undeniably energetic performance.

Overwhelmed by the audiences’ response, Asake made the daring decision to crowd-surf, seeking to engage with his fans on a more personal level.

With enthusiasm, the Amapiano crooner jumped into the crowd, as the patrons split apart out of fear of being injured.

The crowd, however, attempted to mitigate the effect of the mishap by gathering around and cheering him on as he struggled to find his balance.

That notwithstanding, the fun continued and other artistes including Burna Boy had their chance to rock the crowd.

