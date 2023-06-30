Ghanaian songstress Sefa has created a buzz online with her captivating appearance, radiating confidence and style in an exquisite outfit that beautifully showcased her curves and prominent backside.

The talented Odo Yewu hitmaker chose to don a breathtaking lavender silk dress with delicate, sleeveless design, held gracefully in place by thin straps draped over each arm.

The dress featured a daring thigh-high cut on the left side, elegantly revealing her radiant, glowing skin and showcasing her fine legs.

With a form-fitting bodice, the dress gracefully accentuated her voluptuous figure, while its loose flow from the waist downwards added an element of grace and poise to her overall look.

Sefa complemented her attire with impeccably styled human hair loc extensions, arranged in a chic side part and neatly tucked at the back.

Her makeup was a work of art, flawlessly highlighting and contouring her facial features, bringing out her natural beauty and allure.

ALSO READ: