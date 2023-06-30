Managing Director of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, is unfazed about the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) victory in the Assin North bye-election.

According to him, the NDC only retained a seat they won in the 2020 election and they should therefore be nothing shocking about it.

“What is the big deal? This is an NDC seat won in the 2020 election two years later, there is a bye-election and they field the same candidate,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

The NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson won the bye-election on Tuesday with 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of valid votes.

His main rival, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) polled 12,630 or 42.15% of valid votes to place second, while the Liberal Party of Ghana’s Bernice Enam Sefanu polled only 87 votes or 0.29%.

But to the former Okaikwei North MP, the shocking news would have been the NPP’s victory in snatching the seat.

“The people voted for NDC because they prefer the candidate so NDC has retained the seat but it is not a reflection of the president’s performance because this is not the presidential election,” he noted.

In 2020, Mr Quayson won with 17,498 votes representing 55.21 per cent as against the then NPP candidate Abena Durowaa Mensah’s 14,193 votes representing 44.79 per cent.

