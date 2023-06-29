National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), has apologised to presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen after the arrival of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia disrupted his speech at an Assin North rally.

According to him, the action which has been widely condemned was without malice.

However, it was a mere communication problem between the organisers and the handlers over the time of arrival.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Nana B stated it was not deliberate and therefore apologises to Mr Kyerematen in all humility.

“I as the National Organiser, I apologise on my own behalf and that of the organisers to Mr Kyerematen,” he said.

He has also urged supporters not to blow the incident out of proportion.

Mr Kyerematen joined senior officials of the NPP at Assin North on Sunday for the final rally for Tuesday’s bye-election.

But while addressing the rally, Dr Bawumia’s arrival disrupted his speech as organisers told him to pause.

The Vice President walked up to the podium amidst cheers and briefly greeted Mr Kyerematen before proceeding to his seat.

