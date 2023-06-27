Presidential contender of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Alan Kojo Kyerematen, has been praised for his composure after the arrival of Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia disrupted his speech at an Assin North rally.

This happened when Mr Kyerematen was addressing a rally of the NPP at Assin North urging voters to choose Charles Opoku as number one on the ballot.

Mr Kyerematen joined senior officials of the party at Assin North for the final rally of the NPP.

While addressing the rally, the Vice President’s arrival disrupted his speech as organisers told him to pause.

The Vice President walked up to the podium amidst cheers and briefly greeted Mr Kyerematen before proceeding to his seat.

According to one Terry Afram-Kumi, who shared the footage on social media platform Facebook, the situation was orchestrated by some of the event organisers.

The maturity of Mr Kyerematen showed the mark of a leader who is calm and composed in the face of glaring disruption and disrespect from the event organisers and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, he said.

Voting has started in 99 polling stations at Assin North to elect a Member of Parliament.

