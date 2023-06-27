Every blossoming marriage has a unique and fascinating backstory filled with ups and downs that shape the couple’s journey before they eventually walk down the aisle.

The love story of renowned gospel singer, Nacee, is no exception. He revealed in a latest interview with Delay that he had to wait patiently for three years for his proposal to be accepted.

Narrating the genesis, Nacee said he found solace in his church at the time when his career was nonexistent and fortunately for him he fell in love with a chorister.

Initially, he said he was hesitant in making his intentions known because they were worlds apart- he was a church instrumentalist and his love interest, a tertiary student.

At that time, he revealed his wife’s mother was one of the few people who gave him financial assistance and free food every Sunday.

“I was sleeping on a veranda at that time. Her mother was one of the people who helped me in the church. I was broke and her mum sold meat pie so every Sunday, she gives me some and add money to it as well. It was later that I realized she has a beautiful daughter who was my love interest”.

According to Nacee, the disclosure gingered him to pursue his love interest, but unfortunately, she was hesitant because she was not certain of their future. It took three years for her to accept the proposal.

“She did not accept for quite a while; I lost hope along the line. I left her and chased someone else and also ended up breaking the person’s heart. After it did not work out, I went back to her and she finally accepted,” Nacee said while flashing a wide smile.

It’s been 21 years of knowing his wife and 17 years since they took the bold step of marriage.

Nacee and his wife have been blessed with three children; two boys and a girl.

ALSO READ



