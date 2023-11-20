Prominent Ghanaian gospel artist and music producer, Nana Osei, popularly recognized as Nacee, has expressed his openness to composing songs for political parties.

Nacee sees himself primarily as a versatile producer willing to collaborate with any political party or organization that seeks his musical expertise.

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Adom TV, Nacee revealed that his dedication to his role as a producer enables him to engage with any political party seeking his services.

This revelation follows his composition of Onaapo, a notable political song for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 elections.

Explaining his perspective, Nacee stated, “I went abroad to buy my equipment for work. If anyone comes to my studio as a client and asks me to promote a product, I take my payment and do it for you, but it doesn’t imply I am aligned with a particular party. If you provide me with sustenance and my family is well, I don’t mind.”

Nacee clarified that his involvement with political parties extends beyond the NDC, disclosing that he has composed political songs for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in various election years, including 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012. “If you are NPP, I will do it for you, and if you are NDC too, I will,” he added.

Addressing the process of composing political songs, Nacee emphasized that he doesn’t need to align with a party’s ideologies.

“If you create a song for a political party, you need to understand their positions on the ballot paper. They provide you with the message they want,” he explained.

Responding to concerns about potential criticism, Nacee acknowledged initial misunderstandings but credited radio presenters for educating the public on why political affiliation should not hinder artists from pursuing their creative endeavors.

“In the beginning, there was a little misunderstanding. But I believe radio presenters have done well with the education on why political affiliation and love shouldn’t stop me from my work,” he concluded.

