Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy has addressed what appears to be a brewing disagreement with fellow artiste, Nacee, in an interview on Hitz FM.

According to Brother Sammy, the issue started when he was snubbed after joining from Nacee’s #AsedaChallenge a year ago.

Brother Sammy noted that, he participated in the challenge zealously to support his colleague but he did not get the reaction he was hoping for.

He said he was taken aback when Nacee reportedly deleted his entry from the challenge, “because it did better than the 10 million entries he received.

Brother Sammy expressed disappointment, especially as Nacee had initially acknowledged his entry by reposting it and gave a positive feedback.

The gospel musician hinted at potential bias, suggesting that Nacee was disturbed with the numbers on his challenge, than the official video.

Brother Sammy is convinced he did not get any nomination in the upcoming Ghana Music Awards due to Nacee influence as a board member.

He said he no longer bothers to apply for awards but prefers to focus on his career and financial success.

Watch video below: