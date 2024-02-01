Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy has disclosed his intention to organise a show in a club with the aim of winning souls for Christ.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Fresh Juice show, the gospel artiste said even though he personally doesn’t go clubbing, he said it is a fertile venue for soul winning.

“I don’t go to the club but there is nothing wrong in going there. I am planning to do a show in the club someday. I have dreaming to go there I always say it when I go to interviews”Brother Sammy said.

On claims of being controversial, the gospel musician said his quest for the truth makes him controversial.

“I am not controversial, I always say the truth. I don’t say things to trend,” he said.

Watch video below: