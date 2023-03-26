The fight between gospel artistes Brother Sammy and Ernest Opoku escalated when they met face-to-face.

The Ministers of the gospel who used to be best of friends fell out over a yet-to-be-disclosed cause and since then, they have publicly declared enmity towards each other.

In a recent interview where Ernest was asked about Brother Sammy, he made it clear they are not friends, adding that he would embarrass and sack Brother Sammy should he attend his upcoming concert.

Among other things, Ernest described his former protégé as a “disrespectful man behaving like a child”.

Revisiting the fued, Brother Sammy sought to confront Ernest on the comments when he met him in the company of some associates.

However, it quickly turned into a fisticuff, but for the timely intervention of the onlookers.

Ernest Opoku threw punches, kicks and attempted to throw a bottle of water while Brother Sammy was whisked away.

The video has caught the attention of netizens who have argued the gospel stars are going too far with their banter, while others believe it is clout chasing at it’s best.

Watch video below: