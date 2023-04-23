Brother Sammy speaks on Diana Asamoah's recent fashion choices

Brother Sammy, a gospel musician, has defended fellow gospel artiste Evangelist Diana Asamoah against accusations of backsliding due to her recent fashion choices.

He dismissed claims that her new fashion sense was an indication of a decline in her anointing and emphasized that it had only improved it.

He also referred to her as his “girlfriend” and “sugar mummy.”

“Let me use my own wife Evangelist Diana Asamoah as an example, initially, she uses to dress locally, by wearing a scarf and long dresses but now that she dresses very well, people think that she has fallen.

“She is just wearing good dresses and has forgotten about her old clothes but because she didn’t start with that, people claim that she has fallen but it is not that, it is even now that her anointing is even becoming more…she is my girlfriend, my sugar mummy,” he said in Twi.

Madam Asamoah is a well-known gospel artiste in Ghana, widely recognised for her inspiring music and powerful vocals.