Mpumalanga University students danced in their pyjamas, and people loved it. Image: TikTok/@beautickah_bee

A TikTok video of two friends having fun and showcasing their dance moves has gone viral with over half a million views.

 The energetic dance routine performed by @beautickah_bee’s duo in their pajamas caught the attention of many online users who found their chaotic energy fascinating.

The video features two students from South Africa, and their entertaining performance earned them a lot of love and praise from viewers who enjoyed the certified vibe of the friends.

