It’s interesting to see how social media has given rise to a new type of celebrity, the lookalikes.

These individuals gain fame and attention by mimicking the appearance and style of their favourite stars.

While some may find this trend entertaining, others may see it as a nuisance or even disrespectful to the original artistes.

In the case of the young men who are begging for a collaboration with Shatta Wale and Medikal, it remains to be seen whether or not the real-life artistes will take notice of their request.

It’s possible that they may view the video as a form of flattery and decide to give the lookalikes a chance to showcase their talents.

On the other hand, they may see it as an annoyance and choose to ignore it altogether.

Regardless of the outcome, it’s clear that the rise of celebrity lookalikes is a testament to the power of social media and the influence that celebrities have on their fans.

While it may be seen as a harmless form of entertainment by some, it’s important to remember that these individuals are not the real celebrities and should not be treated as such.