Jospong Group supports National Chief Imam to observe Eid-ul-Fitr

The Jospong Group of Companies has donated 100 bags of rice, boxes of oil and an undisclosed amount of money to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The donation, which is done annually by the company, is meant to support the Chief Imam to put a smile on the faces of his family and the Muslim Ummah around him during the Eid-ul-Fitr to climax the 30 days of Ramadan.

The acting Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs for the Group, Daniel Ohene Obeng, presented the items to the National Chief Imam at his residence in Accra on Friday, April 21, 2023.

He said Jospong Group and the entire nation were appreciative of the efforts of Sheikh Dr. Sharubutu in handling national issues.

According to him, Ramadan (fasting) was an important religious duty on Muslims which must be climaxed with peace and happiness.

“In this regard, Dr Siaw-Agyepong and the entire Jospong Group are giving the items as their token to the National Chief Imam to celebrate with his family and the people around him.”

He also used the opportunity to wish the National Chief Imam, who will be 104 years old on Sunday, April 23, happy birthday in advance.

Sheikh Dr. Sharubutu expressed gratitude to the Company and its Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw-Agyepong for the gesture and prayed for God’s elevation and protection for the company and its Executive Chairman.

“May God honour him and order his steps and may He continue to pour His blessings on him,” the National Chief Imam prayed.

Sheikh Dr. Sharubutu also prayed for Ghana and asked for God’s protection on the land.

He made a special mention of Bawku and prayed for peace in the town and other neighbouring countries.

He was grateful to God for the peace and harmony that Ghana enjoys as different religious bodies are able to live in peace and in unity.

He noted that religious diversity is not for war because they all originated from a common source; God.

He said putting a smile on another person’s face was a blessing, adding, “if you put a smile on another person’s face, you will never lack from God.”

Sheikh Sharubutu noted that the donation would support their efforts at sharing with the vulnerable and needy families and thanked the company and its Executive Chairman Dr. Siaw-Agyepong and the entire Jospong Group for the gesture.

Ramadan is a month of sharing, and also instills discipline on the Muslim Ummah.