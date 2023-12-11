The rift between Ghanaian gospel musicians Brother Sammy and Nacee appears to be escalating following the emergence of a video on social media.

During the 20th-anniversary celebration of Breaking Yoke Ministry International on Sunday, December 10, 2023, Nacee, along with other gospel musicians, graced the occasion with a grand performance.

As Nacee took the stage, drawing cheers from the audience. Brother Sammy was seated unconcerned with a stone-face.

Despite the apparent tension, Nacee proceeded to deliver his performance while the audience continued to show support. Other gospel musicians including Piesie Esther were present. Also, media personality, Akumaa Mama Zimbi was there to support the work of God.

It is worth noting that, Brother Sammy had previously mentioned that his relationship with Nacee was strained.

This was after he claimed Nacee removed a video he had created for one of his hit songs with million views from social media.

Nacee is however yet to respond to Brother Sammy’s allegations.

Watch video below

