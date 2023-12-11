The former deputy Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority and current founder and CEO of the Ama Owusuaa Foundation for Education, Kwame Ofosuhene Appenteng, has provided support to more than 40 Senior High School (SHS) students in Asante Akyem Wenchi.

The assistance includes cash and various items to aid in their education.

Juliana Ofosuhene Appenteng, who presented the items, explained that, they were given to students who excelled in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Asante Akyem Wenchi.

The support, which includes essentials such as chop boxes, trunks, mattresses, and a cash amount of GH¢500 is to boost the morale of these students as they transition to SHS.

In an interview with Adom News, Juliana Ofosuhene Appenteng expressed the belief that not all parents can afford such materials for their children.

Therefore, she and her husband decided to provide this support to help enhance the confidence of the students.

She took the opportunity to commend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for ensuring that every student progresses to the secondary level through the implementation of the free SHS policy.

Joana Frimpong, the chairperson of the Ama Owusuaa Foundation for Education also encouraged the students to let the gifts motivate them.